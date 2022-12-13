Kokoswap Trading Up 20% This Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 20% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $150.31 million and approximately $47,281.40 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

