Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $750,326.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00260069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00084568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,174,526 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.