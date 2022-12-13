Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $61.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KFY. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

