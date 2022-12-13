Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at 84.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of 63.78 and a 52-week high of 93.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of 79.97 and a 200-day moving average of 77.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

