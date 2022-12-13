Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 3.0 %

LCI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.