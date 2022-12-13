Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 3.0 %
LCI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Further Reading
