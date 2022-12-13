Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 26,034 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

