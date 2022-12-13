Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRCDF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

