LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Purchases 31,349 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 20.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 11,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,343. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.