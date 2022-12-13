Leggett & Platt, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $334,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

