Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CFO Christopher R. Cage Sells 1,601 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. 1,083,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

