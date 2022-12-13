Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.