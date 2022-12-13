Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 51.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

