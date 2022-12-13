Lennar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,228 put options on the company. This is an increase of 125% compared to the average volume of 7,225 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

Get Lennar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

