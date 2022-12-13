Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,085,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 9,711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,814.8 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 2,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

