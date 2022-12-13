Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 238.9% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.4 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.