Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 17,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,377. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

