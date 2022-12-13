Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $896.56 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,582,371 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

