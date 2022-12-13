Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.84.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.