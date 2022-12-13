Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,136 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $15.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 22.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

