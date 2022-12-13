Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,744 in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

