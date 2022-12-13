Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $25.95

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $25.95 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,272,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,230,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0022887 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
