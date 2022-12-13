Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $152,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

