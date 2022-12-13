LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.23 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

