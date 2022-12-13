Loop Capital Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $69.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Ciena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.04 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

