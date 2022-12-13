Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.