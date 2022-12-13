Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $387.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $414.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

