Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 759 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,278. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

