Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. 87,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.