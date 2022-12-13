Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.94. 57,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,383. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.