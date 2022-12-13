Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 54,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 308,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

Stryker Trading Up 1.9 %

SYK traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.00. 26,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.