Lynch & Associates IN Has $253,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 829.3% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 158,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,289. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

