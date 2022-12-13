Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 91,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,545,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,142,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,249. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

