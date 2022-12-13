Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,999,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,781. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.