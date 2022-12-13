Lynch & Associates IN Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

