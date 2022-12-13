Lynch & Associates IN Sells 8,757 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 456,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,813,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

