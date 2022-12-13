Lynch & Associates IN Sells 964 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

