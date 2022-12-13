MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 328,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.