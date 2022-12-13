MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAGGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 328,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.