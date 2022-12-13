MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $4,434.24 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

