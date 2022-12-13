Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $112.94 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $112.94 million and $367,326.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005579 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00241038 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003316 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $614,038.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

