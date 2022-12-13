Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.37 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. Maker has a market cap of $593.73 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $607.31 or 0.03413121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

