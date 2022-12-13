Manifold Finance Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $334,546.42 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $13.43 or 0.00075470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

