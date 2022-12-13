Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS opened at $8.05 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
