Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in November

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maritime Resources Trading Down 10.9 %

MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,627. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

