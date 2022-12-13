Marvell Technology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 867,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,262. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 206,695 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

