Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Up 8.6%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 461,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,356,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

