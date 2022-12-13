MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 8.2%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.33. 13,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 331,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

