MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.85

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 34380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$692.59 million and a PE ratio of 42.71.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

