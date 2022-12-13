Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the November 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Stock Performance
MJNA remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 8,683,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,434. Medical Marijuana has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Medical Marijuana
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Marijuana (MJNA)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.