Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 221,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

