Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

