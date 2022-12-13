Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.
Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicover AB (publ) (MCVEF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.